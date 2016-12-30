Driver loses control, crashes through roof of North Carolina group home

Posted 7:17 pm, December 30, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A car crashed through the roof of a North Carolina group home for adults with autism Friday afternoon, according to WGHP-TV.

The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. when an elderly woman drove through an intersection at a speed of 70 to 90 mph, according to Winston-Salem police.

The vehicle apparently hit a hill in the front yard of the Winston-Salem house along Konnoak Drive and went airborne, smashing through the roof.

Winston-Salem police believe the woman may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she is expected to recover.

There were five to six people inside the house at the time of the accident, but none of them were injured.