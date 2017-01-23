All clear given at Douglas County courthouse, suspicious package contained magazines

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The area around the Douglas County courthouse was blocked off for four hours Monday as first responders investigated a suspicious package.

The closures affected the area around Mass and 11th Street.

Olathe’s bomb and arson squad later determined there was no threat and the all clear was given around 11:45 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The box contained several magazines.

Written on the steps leading up to the box was “DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR” in black writing, but authorities later said they do not believe the writing on the steps was related to the box of magazines.

Deputies are still on scene at 1100 Mass but all clear has been given. More info released later. — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) January 23, 2017

The 1000-1200 Blk of Mass and 11th St from Rhode Island to Vermont is now closed to traffic as we investigate a suspicious package 1100 Mass — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) January 23, 2017