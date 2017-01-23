All clear given at Douglas County courthouse, suspicious package contained magazines

Photo Gallery
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The area around the Douglas County courthouse was blocked off for four hours Monday as first responders investigated a suspicious package.
The closures affected the area around Mass and 11th Street.
Olathe’s bomb and arson squad later determined there was no threat and the all clear was given around 11:45 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The box contained several magazines.
Written on the steps leading up to the box was “DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR” in black writing, but authorities later said they do not believe the writing on the steps was related to the box of magazines.
