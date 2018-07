Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Check your lottery tickets.

A million-dollar "Mega Millions" ticket was sold in Lee's Summit.

The Missouri Lottery says the ticket matched the first 5 numbers of the 6 numbers that were drawn.

The ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee on Southwest Ward Road near 50-Highway.

The winning numbers were: 16, 23, 28, 33, 59.

The last mega number, that's not on the lee's summit ticket is 13.

All six numbers would have been worth about $119-million.