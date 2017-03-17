SUV crashes into Parkville business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- An SUV crashed into a Parkville business early Friday morning.

Riverside police say they were dispatched to the Argosy Casino Hotel regarding a physical disturbance between and male and female around 1:03 a.m.

While officers were en route, they were informed that the male had assaulted the female and they left the area in a vehicle. Riverside officers located the vehicle in the area and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled the area on MO 9 Highway.

According to police, the vehicle’s speeds increased and because of its dangerous actions, officers discontinued the pursuit.

Police say the vehicle eventually crashed into Finders Keepers near MO 9 and Main Street in Parkville. The driver was arrested and is being investigated.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries and was released from an area hospital.