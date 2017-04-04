Science City expands outdoor portion for first time in 17 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Big changes are underway at Union Station, and it's not just inside the historic building that received an upgrade but also outside.

Crews are nearing completion on a several phrase project happening, and for the first time in 17 years the project includes the outside of Science City.

Union Station's Chief Marking Officer, Michael Tritt, describes the new addition as an outdoor playground with a learning experience to it.

"Fortunately we have the space and fortunately we have a great partner, Burns and McDonnell," Tritt said.

Part of the expansion includes an open area where experiments can be conducted and even concerts and festivals could be hosted. Watch the video above for a sneak peek.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video