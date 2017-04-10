Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're not headed out to The K for the Kansas City Royals home opener, you can bring The K to you.

Local chef Renee Kelly stopped by the FOX 4 studio to share an easy recipe for jalapeno poppers, which are a perfect watch party snack.

Renee Kelly's Harvest is located off Johnson Drive in Shawnee.

Opening Day at The K Jalapeno Poppers

Ingredients:

12 each jalapeños ( 3” in length)

1/4 C. pulled pork

2 Tbs. cream cheese

3 Tbs. cheddar cheese

1/4 tsp chile powder

6 each slices of bacon

1 Tbs brown sugar

BBQ sauce for dipping or ranch if you prefer.

Directions:

Slice the jalapeño down the center lengthwise. Make a horizontal slit at the top of the pepper near the stem.

Carefully pull out the seeds.

Mix together the pulled pork, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and chile powder.

Stuff each pepper with the pulled pork mixture.

Wrap each jalapeño with a half a slice of bacon closing the pepper in it’s entirety. Wrap each pepper with 1/2 slice of bacon and secure with a toothpick.

Place on a sheet pan. Sprinkle with a small amount of brown sugar.

Roast for 15 minutes in a 425 degree oven.

