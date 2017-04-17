Moustakas, Charlie Hustle team up on T-shirt benefit for Ventura that’s a hit with fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Brian Milstead and his son Kyle, 15, bleed blue, gold, and white.

"I've been a Royals fan ever since I was born," Kyle said.

When they heard that a new shirt of fan favorite Mike Moustakas would be released, they wanted to be first in line.

"I love the design. The design is awesome," Brian said.

While the Moustakas-inspired shirt would be a big draw for fans, they found a deeper reason to spend their hard earned money.

"We’ve had such a great response. We knew it was going to be a big launch but as soon as the public found out about ACE 30 everyone has rallied together and it’s exciting to see how the community has responded," Emma Louis, Charlie Hustle general manager, said.

"Ace was a part of the KC family and when we lose a family member we all want to support that family member," Brian said. "I got here plenty early, I didn't want to miss this."

The shirts are being sold for $32, plus tax, but $8 of every shirt sold will go to the Ace 30 Memorial Fund. That was more than enough for Damon Lesher and his daughter Alexis to come out.

"It’s caught the entire community. We like to be part of it, support our community, and be part of it. We liked Ace himself, so it pulls everyone together it seems like," Lesher said.

While fans will be proud to wear the shirt, they are even prouder to support Ace.

"He was a really good team player and it really hurt the whole community to see him go," Kyle said.

"The Royals are more than a team and it’s a tight knit community here in Kanas City. We feel that, as a whole, the team is part of Kansas City and it means a lot to everyone here," Brian said.