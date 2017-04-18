Stronger beer coming to Kansas grocery stores
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Governor Sam Brownback signed the “Uncork Bill” Tuesday, which means Kansas grocery stores and convenience stores will soon be selling full-strength beer.
Currently you can buy beer at a grocery store in Kansas, but it isn’t as strong as the beer you buy at a liquor store. Uncork Kansas has been fighting for years to change liquor sales laws and bring full strength beer and wine sales to Kansas grocery stores.
