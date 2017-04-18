Stronger beer coming to Kansas grocery stores

Posted 12:32 pm, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 12:31PM, April 18, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Glasses of light and dark beer on a pub background (image courtesy of Getty Images).

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Governor Sam Brownback signed the “Uncork Bill” Tuesday, which means Kansas grocery stores and convenience stores will soon be selling full-strength beer.

Currently you can buy beer at a grocery store in Kansas, but it isn’t as strong as the beer you buy at a liquor store. Uncork Kansas has been fighting for years to change liquor sales laws and bring full strength beer and wine sales to Kansas grocery stores.