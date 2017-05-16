Newborn girl found covered with around 100 rodent bites, leading to parents’ arrest in Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNOLIA, Ark. -- Two parents are behind bars and their newborn baby needed facial reconstruction surgery after police say she was bitten by rodents around 100 times.

KARK reports that an emergency room nurse told investigators that the 15-day-old girl was bitten on her arms, fingers, hands and face. Police said the baby had one-inch wound on her forehead. Parents Charles Elliott, 18, and Erica Shyrock, 19, each face a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Teenage parents arrested after 15 day old baby bitten more than 100 times by mice. Warning - graphic details in attached report #ARnews pic.twitter.com/I61oUdC3bO — Greg Yarbrough (@GregYarbrough) May 16, 2017

Police spoke with Elliott's mother, who said her son was afraid the baby would be taken away after a mouse bit her, but the mom told her son he had to take the girl to the hospital. Investigators then spoke with Shyrock, who said she woke up to the baby screaming on Sunday morning and found her covered in blood. Elliott said the same, adding that when he went to clean up the blood, he saw rat footprints in the crib.

Shyrock said that she knew rats were in their home, but that she and Elliott hadn't done anything to solve the problem.

When police searched the home they found a bassinet with bloody rat footprints and a baby's hat and blanket soaked in blood. A doctor at Arkansas Children's Hospital said the baby girl suffered severe skin deconstruction from between 75 and 100 bites, and it would have taken hours for the injuries to occur. The doctor concluded that the parents were either incapacitated or not present when the rodent or rodents continuously bit the girl.

The jail site where Elliott and Shyrock are currently booked shows that they're held without bond.