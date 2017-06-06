Fisherman reels in giant Flathead Catfish from Kansas River near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A man made quite a catch while fishing in the Kansas River just after midnight on Tuesday. Travis Fager reeled in a Flathead Catfish that weighed in at 62 pounds.

The catfish was so big that Fager had to get assistance from another fisherman to reel it in according to his sister, who shared these pictures with FOX 4 on our Facebook page. He’s an avid fisherman and normally brings his son along, but surprised him with this catch.

While certainly a whopper, the record catch for a Flathead Catfish in Kansas occurred in May of 1998 when Ken Paulie of Caney reeled in a 61-inch, 123 pounder from the Elk City Reservoir according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.