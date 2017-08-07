Discouragement and disgust over all that was lost in gushing water in Kansas City, Kan.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Some residents in the Argentine neighborhood of Kansas City, Kan., blame unreliable pumps for the flooding that occurred in their homes and in their cars over the weekend.

The Unified Government, however, says the pumps used to prevent flooding in the area were working, but just couldn't keep up with the pace of the four-and-a-half inches of rain that fell Saturday night into Sunday.

Residents we spoke to say they are heartbroken over what they have lost over the past two weeks.

"It`s depressing, especially when you work so hard to get this stuff then you`re told it`s not our fault. We don`t have thousands of dollars sitting around to pay for this stuff. Insurance companies won`t provide the flood insurance because you don`t live in a flood zone, so what do you do," said Timothy Curry.

He posted a video showing the water gushing around his home, which you can see in the video above. The Unified Government did confirm that one of the pumps lost power at one point Saturday night, but says the backup generator automatically kicked on in less than a minute.

The Argentine neighborhood is located near South 34th and Shawnee Drive, or north of I-35, between 69 Highway and I-635.