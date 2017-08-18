Legends Outlets is giving away free solar eclipse glasses Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The countdown is on for the solar eclipse on Monday and that is creating a frenzy for solar eclipse glasses.

While many places have sold out, there are still a few with glasses so you can experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Visit Kansas City, Kan., will be giving out one pair per person at Legends customer service or security office.

The glasses are free, but there are no holds, and they're only available while supplies last.

The Parkville HyVee store sold the last of its supply of specialized glasses on Tuesday afternoon. Store managers at that store, as well as several other HyVee locations, told FOX 4 News, they've ordered more solar eclipse glasses, and they're hopeful they'll arrive before this weekend.

Union Station's gift store has sold more than 30,000 pairs at $2.99, and they are working to keep supplies in the store.

The Community Blood Center was giving away a free pair for people who donated blood, and they report the glasses are quite popular.

Harvesters Food Bank also collected food donations at Fairway Eye Centers and gave clients a free pair of the eclipse glasses. They actually ran out.

The experts say people need the special lenses to protect the human eye from the bright rays or it could cause vision damage and even blindness.