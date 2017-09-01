As staffer on administrative leave remains under investigation, Harrisonville School Board stays silent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- The Harrisonville School Board is staying quiet after a high school staff member has been called in for questioning about inappropriate contact with at least one student.

Staff member Joe Dahman isn't facing any charges yet, but the district and police confirmed there is an investigation and he's on administrative leave.

Several parents and kids at the school have told FOX 4 Dahman has had questionable activity with more than one student. The stories from community members have been consistent, and that's why FOX 4 has pressed the elected school board for answers.

FOX 4 called each school board member at the phone number listed on the district's website site; we left voicemails, sent text messages, and sent a group email. No one responded Friday. The district did not have classes Friday, nor are they in session on Monday, Labor Day.

FOX 4 is hoping for a response Tuesday so we can ask them whether the investigation will get handled properly, despite Dahman's father's role as superintendent.