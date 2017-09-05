Park Hill School District superintendent asks for videos of fight that forced football game cancellation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The superintendent of Park Hill Schools sent out a new letter to Park Hill families on Tuesday, after administrators ended a football game early Friday night because of fighting between rivals Park Hill and Park Hill South.

The fight happened at Park Hill District Stadium, where the game ended with Park Hill beating Park Hill South 42-0. The district officially says that crowd safety was the reason the game was called.

To keep everyone safe after a fight, we ended game 10 minutes early with score of 42-0. Nobody involved with fight needed medical treatment. — Park Hill Schools (@ParkHillSchools) September 2, 2017

There were rumors of a stabbing, but both police and the district said there was no confirmation of a stabbing, and no victim was found. There were no reported arrests either.

In the letter on Tuesday, Dr. Jeanette Cowherd, superintendent, said she wanted to explain more and asked the public to help identify those involved by showing them video they may have captured of the fighting:

Dear Park Hill Families,

After we called Friday’s football game to keep everyone safe, we sent out a fast communication. I would like to take a moment this afternoon to give you a little more information.

It is disappointing that the unacceptable actions of a few students tarnished our community’s experience at what should have been a positive event. The overwhelming majority of the students and parents at the Park Hill High School vs. Park Hill South High School game, including the players, handled themselves beautifully and we are very proud of their behavior.

Unfortunately, not everyone met our behavior expectations. I would like to be able to describe for you exactly what happened among the group of students who kept meeting to fight around our stadium, but the Family Educational Right to Privacy Act (FERPA) and the ongoing investigation prevent me from sharing that information.

I can tell you that the rumors of a weapon involved in the fight were not true. And I can tell you that we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this fight and determine next steps to ensure something like this does not happen again.

Keeping our schools and our school activities safe is the most important thing we do, because our students need a safe, caring environment.

You can help us with this work if you have seen any videos of Friday’s fight. Please send those videos to Dr. Josh Colvin, our director of student services, at colvinj@parkhill.k12.mo.us.

Thank you for your support of our students and our schools.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jeanette Cowherd

Superintendent