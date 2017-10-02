Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Branzino with Lobster Fried Rice

Ingredients:

1 ea Branzino Filet(can substitute trout or any other fish)

4 oz Precooked Jasmine Rice tossed with egg to coat

2 oz Lobster Meat

2 oz Infused Soy Sauce

1 oz Lobster Bisque

4-5 Leaves Baby Bok Choy

2 Tbs Shelled Edamame

1 Tbs Fresno Chile

1 Tbs Diced Red Onion

1 Tbs Diced Celery

1 Tbs Diced Carrot

1 Tbs Fresh Corn Kernels

1 tsp Canola Oil

1/2 tsp Sesame Oil

Directions:

Heat oils in a nonstick frying pan over medium high heat.

Add in all vegetables except bok choy and sautee briefly until lightly cooked

Add in rice and mix thoroughly with veggies

Add in bok choy

Deglaze with infused soy sauce and allow to reduce

Finish with lobster bisque

For the Branzino

Season with salt and pepper and sear until golden brown on both sides

Serve over fried rice and finish with miso beurre blanc

Miso Beurre Blanc

1/4 C White Wine

1/2 shallot

1/2 C Cream

1/2 # Unsalted Butter

1 Tbs White Miso

Infused Soy Sauce

1 C Soy Sauce

1/4 Sugar

1/2 C Water

1 Tbs Fresh Ginger

2 ea Scallions

2 cloves Garlic

Add all ingredients to a sauce pot and simmer until all sugar is dissolved. Strain and Reserve.​

