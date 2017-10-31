NYC terror suspect was wanted man in Platte County in 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, who is accused of driving over eight people on a bicycle path Tuesday in a terrorist attack, was a wanted man in Platte County just last year.

Saipov was stopped by the Missouri Highway Patrol in Platte City December 16, 2015. He was cited for not maintaining the required brake system in a motor carrier. The section of code the Highway Patrol said he violated regulates commercial vehicles.

Court records show troopers put out a warrant out for his arrest in April of last year when he didn’t respond to the ticket. He was eventually tracked down and served with the warrant in Tampa, Fla.

He turned himself in October of 2016 near Saint Louis. He posted $200 bond at the Saint Charles County Jail and never had to go to court as that bond was applied to his fine and court costs.

Sources tell Fox News Saipov came to the United States from Uzbekistan in 2010 on a Diversity Visa and left a note in the truck proclaiming the New York attack in the name of ISIS.

Retired FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Tabman said Saipov’s Missouri warrant coupled with the fact he was here on a visa wouldn’t have been enough to get him on anyone’s radar, since it wasn’t a felony.

He says attacks like we’ve seen in Barcelona, Nice, the London Bridge and now Manhattan don’t require a lot of chatter or terrorist networks.

“Now when they’ve taken the low tech way of attacking people getting in a vehicle and just going after defenseless innocent citizens, there’s really not much we can do to predict that or to stop that," Tabman said.

A spokesperson for the Platte County Prosecutor's office said Prosecutor Eric Zahnd plans to release more details on Saipov's 2016 case Wednesday morning.