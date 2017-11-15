Former Bonner Springs police officer accused of aggravated battery has charges dropped

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A former Bonner Springs police officer who was arrested and accused of assaulting another officer had charges against him dropped. FOX4 received documentation that shows an entry of dismissal for aggravated battery against Joseph Grimm.

The entry specifically says: “After hearing statements of counsel, testimony, and reviewing evidence on the motion to dismiss based on self-defense, the case was dismissed.”

Sources previously said the charges against the former officer stem from an incident that happened earlier this year.

Bonner Springs Police Chief William Naff said Grimm was a detective with the department, but hadn’t been employed at Bonner Springs PD since early 2017. Beyond that, Naff declined to comment further.