“Big Sonia” filmmakers document the inspiring story of a KC Holocaust survivor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Leah Warshawski and Todd Soliday, the co-directors of the new documentary "Big Sonia," chat with Fox 4's Russ Simmons about their film and it's larger-than-life subject, Sonia Warshawski.

The movie focuses on a Kansas City area Holocaust survivor who ran John's Tailor Shop for over 30 years in the now demolished Metcalf South Shopping Center. The film details how Ms. Warshawski continues to inspire audiences by sharing her life experiences in speaking engagements throughout the area.

Screenings of the film will take place this weekend at the Glenwood Arts Theater in Overland Park. Sonia and the filmmakers will be in attendance for Q&A sessions at four screenings.

BIG SONIA

Glenwood Arts Theater

3707 W 95th St.

Overland Park, KS

Directors Todd Soliday, Leah Warshawski and Sonia will attend Q/A shows.

SHOWTIMES FOR December 1-7th:

Friday 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, (7:30 with Q/A)

Saturday 11:45 (2:10 with Q/A), 5:15, (7:45 with Q/A)

Sunday 11:45, (2:10 with Q/A), 5:15

Monday-Thursday 1:00, 4:00, 7:00