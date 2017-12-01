Two runners lose hats in more swooping owl attacks in Brookside neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two different runners felt the wrath of the Brookside Owl on Friday morning. Although they made it through the swoop attack without a scratch, their hats are now property of the owl.

“I was under a street light, and I could see the shadows of the owl’s wings descending down upon me," said Jonathan Meyer, one of the owl's most recent victims, "and all of a sudden I feel a pretty good knock on my head.”

Meyer said he was running near the intersection of Valley and Meyer Road around 5:45 a.m. when the owl struck him. Meyer wasn’t hurt, but the owl did get away with his stocking cap.

“I had seen reports of owls in the area," Meyer said. "Especially in that area, I just never thought that it would meet me at any point. If I hadn’t seen those shadows coming up behind me, I would have really been freaked out."

A second runner posted online that the Brookside Owl swoop down at him as well on Friday morning. The owl also got away with his stocking cap.

At least five different runners have reported run ins with the owl in the Brookside area since September.

“It’s kind of scary if this owl’s been swooping down and picking at people every once in a while," Meyer said. "So I’d be scared if there were kids around, but it seems to happen after hours at dark times when they aren’t around."

Despite being it’s latest victim, Meyer said the owl’s presence isn’t all that bad.

“It’s kind of neat to have in the neighborhood. It’s definitely hunting things and surviving so that’s kind of cool,” he said.

Experts said owls are most active in the early morning and evening hours. They also tend to stay away from people but will become aggressive to protect their young.