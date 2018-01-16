Two delicious seafood recipes you can find at Restaurant Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As part of Restaurant Week Fox 4 invites participants into Studio B to share some of the dishes they will feature for guests wanting to take part in the fun. On Tuesday, Jan. 16 Remy Ayesh, executive chef of Cafe Sebastienne, and Jesse Head, chef of Journey Steakhouse, shared two seafood recipes that are great on cold days.

More than 140 restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week this year.

Smoked Salmon Pate

Ingredients:

1 lb good quality smoked salmon, skinned & flaked

1 stalk celery, fine dice

¼ c fine dice fennel

1 shallot, diced and sweated

2 T roasted garlic paste*

¼ block softened cream cheese

¼ c Sour cream

1 T horseradish

Chives & fennel fronds, chopped

Directions:

A splash of Green Chartreuse or Absinthe, squeeze of lemon juice, & salt to taste

Make sure to soften the cream cheese ahead of time, microwave works here. Combine all, season and adjust.

*Buy the pre-peeled garlic and confit in olive oil until soft. Blend and keep in fridge for any usage. Use the leftover oil for sautéing.

Chartreuse/Absinthe provides herbaceous notes that compliment this dish and it also serves to cut through the smoke and salt in the salmon. Serve with toast points and pickles as a spread or serve on toasted bread with side salad as a simple lunch.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Journey Steakhouse Signature Crab Bisque Recipe

Yield: 40 floz/ 1.5 quarts, approximately 4 large portions

Ingredients:

Crab Pieces: Knuckle and Bodies 1 LB

Oil, Vegetable or Canola 1 Tablespoon

Celery, Chopped 1 Stalks

Carrot, Peeled and Chopped 0.5 Each

Onion, White Chopped 0.5 Each

Garlic, Fresh Minced 1 Cloves

White Wine 0.25 Cup

Red Wine 0.25 Cup

Brandy or Sherry 0.25 Cup

Water/Stock/Clam Juice 1 Quart

Tomato Paste,#10 Can 0.33 Cup

Paprika 0.5 Tablespoon

Thyme, Dried 0.25 Teaspoon

Thyme, Fresh 1 Sprigs

Onion Powder 0.25 Teaspoon

Old Bay Seasoning 1 Teaspoon

Bay Leaves 2 Each

Lemon Juice, Fresh Squeezed 1.5 Tablespoons

Butter 0.5 stick

Flour 0.33 Cup

Heavy Cream 1 Pint

Salt and White Pepper To Taste

Crab Meat or Sour Cream Garnish

Directions:

1) Put oil in a large pot, and put over medium-low heat. Add Crab and crush pieces with mallet.

2) Add the garlic, carrots, celery, and onion and continue to cook until onions are translucent

3) Add both wines and brandy before browning. Add the tomato paste, paprika, dried thyme, fresh thyme, onion powder, Old Bay seasoning, bay leaves and lemon juice. Simmer together for up to one hour.

4) Make roux: In separate pan melt the butter and combine with flour, let cool to room temperature.

5) Slowly whisk roux into crab mixture, add until desired thickness is achieved, should coat the back of a spoon.

6) Stain through fine sieve, chinois.

7) Finish with cream. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper

8) Serve garnished with crab meat or sour cream.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.