Police arrest Bonner Springs bank robbery suspect at Harrah’s Casino

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Police say they arrested a man they believe robbed a Bonner Springs bank on Monday.

Bonner Springs PD released photos taken from surveillance footage that show a suspect who entered the KCB Bank at 13010 Commercial Drive at 10:24 a.m. and gave the teller a note demanding money. The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was shown. There were no injuries in the incident.

Police described the suspect as a white male, possibly Asian, about 40 years old, 5-foot-6, with a slender build, wearing a blue cap, blue sports pullover, jeans, and white shoes.

Bonner Springs posted on their Facebook page late Monday and said they arrested the suspect at Harrah’s Casino. They expect him to be charged and appear in federal court Tuesday morning.