Is “The Snowman” ice cold? “Goodbye Christopher Robin” worth greeting? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

1) THE SNOWMAN (R)

Universal

RUSS

With a great cast, bestselling source material and acclaimed filmmakers in command, the serial killer mystery “The Snowman” should have been a solid thriller. Sadly, it’s an icy misfire.

SHAWN

“The Snowman” isn’t that bad it’s just super boring.

RUSS

The pace drags and the story is filled with multiple dangling plot threads. “The Snowman” is a frosty fizzle.

SHAWN

The execution is cold and stiff. Top notch talent is involved and the story is interesting. However, the proceedings are glib. It comes across as a poor person’s "Girl With the Dragon Tattoo." And Michael Fassbender has zero appeal.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 1 Popcorn Bag

2) GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN (PG)

Fox Searchlight

RUSS

The troubled relationship between Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne and his son is at the heart of the low-key drama, “Goodbye Christopher Robin.” Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie and young Will Tilston star in this well-meaning but slow and manipulative weeper.

SHAWN

"Goodbye Christopher Robin" is well-made but it's sleepy and dull.

RUSS

It’s competent and well-acted, but bittersweet. If you see it, the Pooh stories will never again seem quite as magical.

SHAWN

Movies that force the emotion are never good. And the movie never feels real. Not even for a second. It's just quietly unmemorable.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags