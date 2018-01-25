Found: 27-year-old man with non-verbal autism walks away from Independence group home

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 27-year-old man walked away from his group home in the 500 block of Bellevista Ave., in Independence Thursday morning. That is between the Drumm Farm Golf Course and Noland Road.

Update: He was located in Kansas City, Mo., less than two hours after police notified the public.

Original story:

Daniel Gutridge has non-verbal autism. If you see him, do not approach him because he may attempt to flee. Police ask that you keep an eye on him and call 911 so that his caretakers can respond and contact him.

Gutridge has black/brown short hair, is 5’5″ and medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

