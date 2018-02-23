Negro Leagues Baseball Museum leading contest to be named ‘Best Attraction for Sports Fans’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --A local attraction needs your help.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is in a contest determine the best sports attraction in the nation - and they need your vote.

USA Today wants to find the best attraction for the sports fan and right now, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is in first place. They are ranked number one out of 20, above both the Pro Football and Baseball Hall of Fames, the Indy 500 Speedway Museum and the Field of Dreams movie set in Iowa.

"It helps raise the profile of the museum," museum President Bob Kendrick said. "We’ve always viewed ourselves as a national attraction that is based in Kansas City. Kansas City is home. But this museum is Kansas City‘s gift to the rest of the world."

You can vote once a day from any device, so if you want to help our hometown museum, click here to vote. Voting closes at noon Monday, March 5.