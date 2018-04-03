Chance for record-low temperatures Tuesday night could be trouble for outdoor plants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- The chance for a deep freeze Tuesday night could spell trouble for your outdoor plants.

Nurseries and landscaping companies are working hard to keep their stock safe, and there’s plenty you can do to help keep your outdoor areas from getting zapped by the cold blast.

The gorgeous bright pinks, purples, and yellows of beautiful flowers and blooming trees are a sure sign spring is near. But this season, Mother Nature's had other ideas, including snow -- and now the chance of record-low temperatures.

“Kind of start freaking out a little bit! But we'll go through and take all the precautions necessary to make sure that our plants are protected,” said Travis Morcha, manager of the Family Tree Nursery in Liberty.

Morcha spent Tuesday morning covering outdoor buildings at Family Tree Nursery in Liberty with thick plastic and turning on the infrared heaters.

“If we didn't go through and protect anything, it's just money wasted,” Morcha said.

If you have any outdoor potted plant, go ahead and bring them indoors. And if you have plants already in the ground, cover them up with a big towel or sheet to keep them warm and safe.

Although the cold weather means extra work now, the long spell of less-than-springy temperatures could also help limit damage.

“Since we haven't had a whole lot of big flare ups with our temperatures, we've had a few of course, but most things have pretty well remained dormant,” Morcha said.

Most fruit trees and grape vines aren't budding yet, which will keep them alive despite the bitter cold.

“Worst case scenario even if it gets a degree or two colder than that, I think we've taken enough precautions. We shouldn't have anything be damaged,” Morcha said.

Experts say even some delicate flowers and vegetable plants can survive as cold as 15 degrees, and because it's early in the season, leaves that do get damaged still have plenty of time to bounce back