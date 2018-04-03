× Official Rules for Facebook Live sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Below are Official Rules for sweepstakes conducted via Facebook Live by WDAF:

WDAF – TV

OFFICIAL RULES

FOR FACEBOOK LIVE SWEEPSTAKES GIVEAWAYS

SPONSOR

WDAF-TV, 3030 Summit Kansas City, Missouri 64108

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

From time to time, WDAF-TV will announce a sweepstakes on Facebook Live (“Sweepstakes”). Unless the sweepstakes is governed by a separate set of official rules, each Facebook Live Sweepstakes begins the moment it is announced on Facebook via the FOX4 News Kansas City page here for the first time, and ends at the time announced in the description of the Facebook Live Event on the FOX4 New Kansas City page.

The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Enter online by posting a comment on the Facebook Live post on the Spotlight Page in which the Sweepstakes is announced (“the Sweepstakes Post”). You must also have a valid Facebook account in order to submit your entry. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account associated with the Facebook Account that posted the winning entry will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. This sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of Kansas and Missouri, who are age 18 or older as of the announcement of each individual Sweepstakes, and who have not won any other prize from WDAF within the 60 days preceding the announced sweepstakes. For an instance of this Sweepstakes that includes a prize that requires the winner to be 21 years of age or older, the minimum eligibility age shall be 21. Employees of other media companies (including television and radio), Sponsor and its parent corporation, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

At the time the sweepstakes is announced, the following details will also be announced in the description of the Sweepstakes Post:

the prize

the Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize

the time the sweepstakes ends

the number of winners that will be selected in the sweepstakes

After the entry period has concluded, all valid entries will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool winners will be selected in a random drawing within seven (7) days of the end of the Sweepstakes and contacted via Facebook comment or via private message on Facebook.

If Sponsor is unable to establish a responsive dialogue with the winner within 7 days of initial contact, (including winner’s failure to reply to a comment or message from Sponsor), an alternate winner may be selected and contacted by phone. If the alternate winner does reply within 3 days of being contacted, another alternate winner may be selected immediately.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize within the United States, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in or associated with the prize not specifically listed above, including any incidental travels or costs or amenities not set forth explicitly above or in the announcement of the sweepstakes on WDAF-TV, are the responsibility of the winner.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. The prize is not transferable, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The prize is not redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused Prize elements will be forfeited. Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, vouchers or certificates or similar items once they are in the prize winner’s possession. Any hotel accommodations are subject to availability and blackout dates; entrants are encouraged to contact the hotel directly or visit the hotel’s website for more information.

Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. While prizes for Sweepstakes conducted by WDAF may be provided by a business partner of the sponsor, the Sweepstakes is administered by WDAF-TV. Any and all questions or disputes regarding selection of winners shall be directed to WDAF-TV.

THE WINNER MAY BE REQUIRED TO PICK UP THE PRIZE IN PERSON AT WDAF-TV, WDAF-TV, 3030 SUMMIT KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI 64108.

The Winner may be required to present valid identification and may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, the prize will be forfeited. Winners will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of any prize that is $600 or more.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, online-entry portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in text message and online entries, including entrant’s phone number, name, address, e-mail address, etc., may be used by WDAF-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at their sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry voting process or if such individual repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of each Sponsor’s or right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions.

By participating in a WDAF-TV Facebook Live Sweepstakes, you agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes by Sponsor relating to this sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

By participating in a WDAF-TV Facebook Live Sweepstakes, you represent that you agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges and to release Sponsor, its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes and your acceptance and use of any prize.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of winners, send a self-addressed envelope along with a letter detailing your request (including the date of the giveaway in question and the prize awarded) to “Facebook Live Sweepstakes”, WDAF-TV, 3030 Summit Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.