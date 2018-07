Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The idea of walking on eggs without cracking a single shell may seem impossible, but in the video above Digital Dave taught Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith how to do just that.

If you want to try this at home you'll need:

8.5 x 11 paper

Tape

Tissue paper

Eggs

Plastic Sheet

