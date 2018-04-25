Crime Files: Listen to the full podcast series

About 40 percent of the murder cases in Kansas City are unsolved. Many of those cases are considered cold.

FOX4 Crime Files takes an in-depth look at some of these cases, each one representing a life lost, and loved ones searching for answers.

Each week, FOX4 brings you firsthand accounts from the families who have turned their grief into action as they seek justice, as well as the detectives working tirelessly to bring them the closure they desperately seek.

Episode 1: Jacob Skowronski

On February 4, the parents of Jacob Skowronski found their son shot to death inside his apartment, just days before his 26th birthday. Their pain continues to linger knowing that the killer is still out there.

Episode 2: Charlie Bates

On March 26, 2012 someone shot 24-year-old Charlie Bates multiple times as he rode in a car with a friend. Six years later, Charlie’s mother, Madge, is still seeking justice.

Episode 3: Kendrick Anderson

Kendrick Anderson was driving down the highway on Labor Day of 2017 when someone fired into his car, killing him and wounding a passenger. It was two days before his 28th birthday. He leaves behind two daughters, and a mother wondering who could have done this.

Episode 4: Chris Bartholomew

Chris Bartholomew was 21 years old when he was killed by a stray bullet in Kansas City’s popular Westport district in 2007. His mother, Misty, has no closure in her son’s death more than a decade later.

Episode 5: Alonzo Thomas IV

Alonzo Thomas was gunned down at a friend’s house when he stepped outside to take a phone call in 2014. He left behind two children, including one he never met. His mother, Monique, says she will never give up the search for his killer.

Episode 6: Chad Donaldson

It’s been over three years since 36- year-old Chad Donaldson was shot and killed after leaving a gas station in Belton, Mo. His parents, Craig and Jenny, tragically lost their son, but they haven’t lost hope that the killer will be brought to justice.

Episode 7: Christopher Shaver

On Oct. 27, 2017, Christopher Shaver was outside a home with a woman when an unknown man pulled up in a car, got out and started shooting. The woman was shot in the hip, but survived. Christopher did not. Despite numerous witnesses, police say no one has come forward.

Episode 8: Montell Ross and Jayden Ugwuh

Montell and Jayden, ages 8 and 9, were killed while they lied in their beds when someone shot up their home in the early hours of Aug. 13, 2016. Police said they have not received a single tip in the case, but the boys’ family will not give up the search for the killer.

Episode 9: Asaan Williams

There were multiple witnesses when 18-year-old Asaan Williams was shot to death in Seven Oaks Park on March 13, 2015. He was killed in broad daylight with about two dozen witnesses in the park, but so far his murder is unsolved.

Episode 10: Destiny Weaver

On June 2, 2017, Destiny Weaver was shot to death inside a car at Tower Park in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood. The park is a popular area, so investigators say there is a strong possibility that someone witnessed something. So far, detectives have not been able to track down her killer.

Episode 11: David Krantz

32-year-old David Krantz was gunned down near Norledge and White Avenues in the Old Northeast on March 5, 2014. Detectives told FOX4 that witnesses saw someone in a silver Monte Carlo fire a gun and then speed away. More than four years later, his killer has not been found.

If you do not see the media players above, you can stream the podcast series here.