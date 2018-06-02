Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cherry-Almond Farro Salad

All you need:

1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups sweet cherries, pitted and halved

1/2 cup edamame, shell removed

1/4 cup slivered almonds

3 tablespoons finely diced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1 cup farro, cooked Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional:

½ cup feta cheese

All you do:

1.Whisk vinegar and olive oil in large bowl.

2.Add cherries, edamame, almonds, onion, mint and the farro. Gently stir to combine. Top with feta cheese if desired. Makes 6 servings, about ¾ cup each