KC Forum: ALS/David Lawrence, Texting and Stand Down

2018-22 During my Sunday morning radio show this week on Q104FM and KC102FM, we learn about the Heart of America Stand Down, At&t continues their program of “it can wait” and radio personality David Lawrence recently died from ALS but his memory lives on. There is a special remembrance of his life on Sunday June 10th.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com