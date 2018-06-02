× Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the KC Metro area

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas... Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas... Northeastern Johnson County in east central Kansas... Southeastern Atchison County in northeastern Kansas... Southwestern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri... Platte County in west central Missouri... * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 425 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winchester, or 11 miles northeast of Oskaloosa, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Overland Park, Shawnee, Leavenworth, Prairie Village, Lansing, Atchison, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Fairway, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Lake Quivira and Kansas City Kansas.