Big Slick Celebrity Weekend raises more than $2 million for Children’s Mercy Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ninth-annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend raised a record-setting amount of money for Children’s Mercy Hospital over the weekend.

Hometown boys Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner, Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis along with their celebrity pals raised $2,099,787 for the hospital.

The 2018 edition of Big Slick aligned around a new creative theme dubbed “More Good.” The hope was to pump people full of positivity and usher in more wild fun, more inappropriate laughs and more kicking cancer to the curb. It featured three events: the Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium, the Big Slick Celebrity Bowl bowling tournament and block party at Pinstripes, and the Big Slick Party & Auction at The Midland.

“Thank you to our hosts, their families, their celebrity friends and guests, our tireless committee of volunteers, our generous sponsors and partners, and every one of you who supported or attended the event in one way or another,” a spokesperson for Big Slick said in a news release Monday. ” None of this would be possible without each and every one of you.”

We still haven't quite come down from the #MoreFun and #MoreGood that came out of the 2018 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend. Thank you everyone! #BigSlickKC

