Detectives still seeking tips in murder of Destiny Weaver at Tower Park one year later

Every week, FOX4 highlights an unsolved homicide case in our community. It's part of a new partnership with Crimestoppers called Problem Solvers: Crime Files.

It's been a year since the body of 25-year-old Destiny Weaver was found inside a car at Tower Park in Kansas City's Waldo neighborhood.

Weaver was shot to death on June 2, 2017, and her killer is still out there.

FOX4 spoke to the detectives working the case. Det. Kevin Boehm said Destiny had been seen alive and well at that location the day before she was killed.

The park is in a pretty popular area, near 75th and Holmes, so investigators said there is a strong possibility that someone witnessed something.

Family and friends gathered at the park to hold a vigil, to remember the young woman with a bright future who was taken too soon.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS hotline.