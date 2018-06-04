Kan. Gov. Jeff Colyer to sign bill designating portion of highways for troopers killed in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer will sign a new bill Monday honoring fallen law enforcement officers.

The bill will designate portions of Kansas Highways as memorial highways honoring several Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers killed in the line of duty, including JoCo. Master Deputy Brandon Collins.

A driver hit and killed Collins during a traffic stop in 2016.

Gov. Colyer will sign Senate bill 375 at Sheriff's Officer Operations Center of 159th Street.

The governor along with Kansas law enforcement officers and their families will take part in the ceremonial bill signing.