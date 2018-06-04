Two Westar Energy workers die after suffering severe burns

TOPEKA, Kan. — Two Westar Energy employees have died after suffering severe burns at the utility’s largest plant for generating electricity.

Westar spokeswoman Gina Penzig confirmed Monday that the two workers died Sunday night at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

The workers were flown by helicopter to the Medical Center after the accident late Sunday morning at the Jeffrey Energy Center, about 30 miles northwest of Topeka.

The company did not immediately release details about the accident or identify the workers.

Westar said it is investigating the accident.

Westar is the largest electric utility in Kansas. Jeffrey has three coal-fired units and accounts for about 30 percent of the utility’s generating capacity.