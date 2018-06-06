State troopers identify 47-year-old Odessa man who died in crash with another semi along I-70

BATES CITY, Mo. — A crash between two semitrailers on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County left one driver dead Wednesday afternoon.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers and local police were called to the westbound I-70 crash near Bates City around 3 p.m.

One of the semi drivers, 47-year-old David Seward of Odessa was taken to a nearby hospital and later died from their injuries, MSHP said. He was wearing a seat belt.

The online crash reports says the semi Seward was driving crashed into the rear of a second semi. The driver of the second semi was not injured.