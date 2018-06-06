Mobile home fire in Lebanon kills 5 children, injures woman

Five children are dead and a woman is in the hospital following a mobile home fire Wednesday in Lebanon, Missouri.

Firefighters responded to the home near I-44 and Elm Street just after 9 a.m.

They pulled six people from the home including five children and one adult. All five children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider said the children ranged in age from 6 months to 5 years old. Their identities have not yet been released.

Schneider said a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and some civilians tried to rescue the children when firefighters arrived but the fire was too intense.

First-responders airlifted the woman to a Springfield, Missouri, hospital.

The Lebanon Police Department, Lebanon Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshals are investigating the fire.

Lebanon is approximately a 3-hour drive southeast of Kansas City.