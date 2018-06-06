Good Samaritans help Independence veteran who says contractor left porch repairs unfinished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A Korean War veteran who says a Kansas City contractor tore up his front deck two weeks ago and left it unfinished is now getting help from some good Samaritans.

On Wednesday, the good Samaritans, who want to remain anonymous, installed a temporary ramp and some railings so Sydney Wilson can easily get across his porch.

”You know, that’s unbelievable. There’s still really good people in the world. I’m so thankful that FOX4, you guys came out and did this story and made this all happened," the 84-year-old veteran said.

Wilson, who has leukemia, turned to FOX4 Problem Solvers for help on Monday.

“I was really upset about this and didn’t know where to turn because the guy wouldn’t return my phone calls,” Wilson said.

Wilson was stunned to learn the man he says he paid $3,700 to do his porch work has a criminal past.

Records show in 2009 Bill Bucey pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Bucey also pleaded guilty to arson and received seven years in prison. His sentences ran concurrently and after five years, Bucey was set free.

On Wednesday, Bucey wouldn’t talk about his criminal record.

Wilson said Bucey left a message on his answering machine last week, claiming he hadn't finished Wilson’s porch repairs because “his mom passed away and he was in Pennsylvania.”

However, Bucey changed his tune when FOX4's Robert Townsend asked him if his mom actually passed away.

“Not my biological mom, no. It was my stepmom, but I don’t really want to elaborate on that," Bucey said.

“I know I’m in the wrong too to an extent because I didn’t get it done sooner, but I haven’t been back over to his place to do the work because his grandson threatened me on social media. Whatever differences that we have, I mean, we can just go to court,” Bucey said.

In the meantime, Emily Sims, the mother of Bucey’s two children and a veteran herself, said Bucey’s mom is alive, lives out of town and even took out a restraining order against her son.

“I wasn’t surprised when I heard about what he did to that elderly veteran. The Bucey I knew was a negative criminal, always looking to really scam people,” Sims said during a telephone interview.

Wilson just wants to put this alleged porch scam behind him.

“I’ve learned a lot from this experience. I’m now just looking forward to getting my new porch by next Tuesday. Thank you guys again,” he said.

39.091116 -94.415507