Ricotta with summer vegetables

Ingredients:

2 beets, well-scrubbed and quartered (reserve edible greens for another recipe)

2 cups white wine

2 tablespoons pink peppercorns

4 bay leaves

3 garlic cloves, smashed with the back of a knife

1 cup champagne vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

4 cups water, divided

4 whole strawberries, hulled

1 cup ricotta

¼ cup heavy cream

6 tablespoons kosher salt, divided

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 medium cucumber, shaved into thin slices with a vegetable peeler

2 medium radishes, remove tops and shaved into thin slices with a vegetable peeler

Purslane sprigs and leaves, for garnish

Olive oil, for garnish

Instructions:

1. In a saucepan, add beets, white wine, pink peppercorns, bay leaves, garlic cloves and poach on low heat for 25 minutes, or until the beets are tender when pierced with a knife blade. Set aside.

2. In another small saucepan, heat vinegar, sugar and 2 cups water until boiling. Remove the mixture from the heat and submerge the strawberries in the hot liquid and allow to cool slightly.

3. In a medium mixing bowl filled with 2 cups ice water, stir in remaining 4 tablespoons salt, add shaved cucumbers and radishes and chill in refrigerator for 10 minutes until crisp.

4. Whip the ricotta with cream, remaining 2 tablespoons kosher salt and lemon zest until well combined.

5. To serve, spread ricotta evenly on a plate. Distribute warm poached beets and strawberries over with some poaching liquid. Garnish with chilled cucumber and radish shavings, purslane leaves and a drizzle of oil. Eat with a spoon or use pita bread, lavash, crostini or any other bread of your choosing.

Recipe by Bryan Zachery Sparks, executive chef of Broadway Bistro

