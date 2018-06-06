WATCH: Traffic cam shows car driving backward for more than a mile

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio – “What Not To Do In Traffic.”

That’s what the Ohio Department of Transportation has titled an amazing video that shows a car driving backwards for 1.2 miles — on and off a highway.

ODOT tells WJW that they are guessing that something happened to the car’s transmission, and that the car was stuck in reverse. The driver realized this, and backed up off the highway, through two intersections and finally, into a parking lot where it was able to stop.

ODOT reminds everyone to just pull off to the side of a road if a car isn’t running properly.

No one was injured.