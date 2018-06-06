Try making your own Tzatziki this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tzatziki

2 Cucumbers

1 cup plain yogurt

1 1/2 tsp. Dill weed

1 tsp. White wine vinegar

1 tsp. Olive oil

1/2 tsp. salt

1 Clove garlic, minced

Peel cucumbers, half lengthwise and scoop out seeds. Discard seeds.

Dice or grate cucumber coarsely. About 20 min. before serving, mix all ingredients thoroughly. Refrigerate until ready to use. Serve with vegetables, crackers or brown bread.

You may also use it with fried zucchini, fried eggplant or fried meatballs.

