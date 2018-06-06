× Wizard of Oz’s last living munchkin dies at 98

LOS ANGELES — The last surviving munchkin from “Wizard of Oz” has passed away.

According to TMZ, Jerry Maren died over a week ago at a San Diego nursing care facility. His funeral was held over the weekend in Hollywood. Maren was 98.

The official cause of death is unknown at this time, but a nephew, Lloyd Decker, told The New York Times the cause was congestive heart failure.

Maren is best known for his role alongside Judy Garland in the 1939 classic, as one of the members of ‘The Lollipop Guild’ trio. He was the last surviving munchkin of more than 100 dwarfs who appeared in the film.

After “The Wizard of Oz,” Maren went on to appear in dozens of movies and TV shows, including “Seinfeld,” “The Twilight Zone” and “Bewitched.”

TMZ says there were multiple reports he died in March 2016, but a friend of Maren’s confirmed the reports were false.