Woman in custody after allegedly setting fires around Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police arrested a 36-year-old woman early Wednesday morning after she allegedly sneaked into Kauffman Stadium and set three small fires in the outfield grass.

A stadium security guard discovered the woman wandering around the baseball field with a flashlight at about 4:30 a.m.

Police say Bridget Depriest claimed to have entered the ballpark through a gate Tuesday at 8 a.m. The Royals say they haven't found any evidence yet that she'd been in the stadium that long.

As stadium security checked the major league diamond, they found garbage left behind and evidence that Depriest had set three small fires on the stadium's well manicured turf.

Small burn marks scarring what most fans know to be a lush green landscape were quickly cleaned up by the team's grounds crew this morning.

"We are looking at all the cameras we have throughout the stadium," Royals vice president Toby Cook said. "At no point really is there a gate that’s open and unstaffed. We have on occasion people coming in and out of a particular gate to do various vendor work. Supplying items to concession stands, setting up things in the outfield and then leaving. We always have that staffed. We don’t know if it happened during that time or if she climbed the fence."

Cook also says a quick review of surveillance video shows Depriest moving through the stadium overnight but not damaging property.

The team is still investigating just how she got in.

A batting practice session scheduled Wednesday morning for one of the team's sponsors took place on the field without any delays.

A source has told FOX4 that Depriest was incoherent when officers tried to speak with her. Police arrested her outside the stadium after security staff ordered her to leave.

Police issued Depriest a court summons for the municipal charges of trespassing and openly burning resulting in property damage.

The Royals were in Los Angeles Tuesday to play the Angels. They lost 0-1. Their next home game is Tuesday, June 12 against the Cincinnati Reds.

