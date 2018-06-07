Girlfriend of illegal immigrant accused in Northland shootings says he could have been stopped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro woman says her former boyfriend, a man accused of killing a well-known tattoo artist and injuring two others, could have been stopped before lives were lost.

Arnoldo Pompa-Rascon is charged with murder and other crimes for random shootings in the Northland. Prosecutors call the 41-year-old a killer, but for a year, Anna Reed called him her boyfriend.

Reed said she knew Pompa-Rascon was from Mexico but did not know he was in the country illegally -- until he was arrested for murder.

"Never in a million years would I expect something like that out of him," she said.

Reed said he was a good guy, good with kids and respectful.

“I mean he took care of me. I never wanted for nothing when I was with him," she said.

Until the end of April. Reed said that's when Pompa-Rascon "lost it" and became mean and violent.

On separate occasions she said he held a gun to her head, hit her in the face with a baseball bat and cut her.

When asked why Reed didn't call the police when he beat her up, Reed replied, “Come on, he had a gun to my head at one point, and they didn't do nothing. What the hell am I going to call them for again? What am I going to do?”

Reed said she called KCK police after the first incident, but they didn't arrest Pompa-Rascon. He was in the U.S. illegally after several previous deportations and Reed said if police had run him, he could have been stopped before the shooting spree.

KCK police records show officers went to the home on Garfield Avenue on April 24 for a civil standby. Police said the caller wanted to go into the house to get some stuff, and the call was cleared without any reports.

Two and a half weeks later, well-known tattoo artist Russel Fisk was shot and killed while driving on N.W. Barry Road and two other people were shot and wounded during a Northland shooting spree.

Reed said, around that time, Pompa-Rascon sent her pictures of two guns and several strange text messages in Spanish, one translating to: "Will finish with the clowns murder of one for one."

"A couple of messages that he sent me, he said that he already started, and there is already three people down,” Reed said. "And between Missouri and Kansas, there is going to be a lot of bloodshed."

Court documents show when Pompa-Rascon was arrested, he admitted to the shootings, telling investigators "voices tell him to shoot but he decides with his heart who is bad and who to shoot."

"For the last two weeks, he was watching YouTube of people being possessed by the devil," Reed said. “I don’t know if he was studying it or trying to figure himself out."

KCK Police are looking into Reed’s claim that she called police because of a violent domestic issue.

