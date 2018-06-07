Hot Country Nights are back and feature some of country’s hottest artists
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is the proud broadcast partner for the Miller Lite/Q104 Hot Country Nights at KC Live! The concerts are typically free for the general admission areas. Those interested in attending the Lee Brice and Billy Currington concerts must purchase tickets.
The Hot Country Nights concerts take place on Thursdays throughout the summer.
Watch FOX4 on Wednesdays this summer for your chance to win tickets to the shows.
See the schedule below:
June 7 — Pat Green and Aaron Watson
June 14 — LoCash
June 21 — Midland
June 28 — Whiskey Myers
July 5 — Travis Marvin
July 12 — Lee Brice -tickets needed
July 19 — Casey Donahew
July 26 — LANCO
August 2 — Billy Currington – tickets needed
August 9 — Drew Baldridge and Granger Smith
August 16 — Ashley McBride and Jillian Jacqueline
August 23 — Randy Rogers