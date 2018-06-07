79-year-old Lee’s Summit man with dementia returns home safely

*Update* police say 79-year-old Dale William Eagles has returned home safely.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police in Lee’s Summit need help locating a missing man who has dementia.

They issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for 79-year-old Dale William Eagles early Thursday.

Police say Eagles was last seen in the area of Southwest Ward Road and 150-Highway around 6:23 p.m. Wednesday. Video at his home shows Eagles telling his dog that he was going to get something to eat. Eagles takes medications for dementia but does not have medication on him.

Eagles is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and was wearing a blue shirt with a red, white and blue eagle on the front. He also had on blue jeans, white shoes and a red Chiefs hat.

He drives a 2011 silver Ford Taurus with Missouri plate FE7D1W.

If you see Eagles call 911 immediately or call Lee’s Summit police at (816) 969-7390.