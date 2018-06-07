× Officials identify 5 children killed in Lebanon mobile home fire

LEBANON, Mo. — Officials have identified the five children that were killed in a mobile home fire in Lebanon, Missouri.

Firefighters responded to the home near I-44 and Elm Street just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

They pulled six people from the home including five children and one adult. All five children were pronounced dead at the scene; the woman was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield.

The children were identified Thursday as 1-year-old Benjamin Hunt; 5-year-old Ethan Hunt; 2-year-old Maeanna Hunt; Patience Malleck, 6 months; and 1-year-old Andre Malleck.

Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider said a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and some civilians tried to rescue the children when firefighters arrived but the fire was too intense.

The Lebanon police and fire departments and Missouri State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

Lebanon is approximately a 3-hour drive southeast of Kansas City.

