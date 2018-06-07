Pickup truck slams into back of Brink’s truck, sending money flying on Northland highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Thursday in the Northland that sent money flying across the highway.

It happened just before noon along eastbound 152-Highway, just feet before the Shoal Creek Parkway intersection.

Police say a Brink’s truck was stopped when a black pickup truck slammed into the back of it. The Brink’s truck busted open and sent money onto the highway.

The driver of the black pickup truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic is backed up along eastbound 152-Highway to North Brighton Avenue. If you can, avoid the area.

Police initially told FOX4 the driver of the pickup truck died, but they now say he has serious injuries.