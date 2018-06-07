Second suspect charged in March 2018 deadly shooting in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A second suspect is now facing charges in a March 2018 murder in Gladstone.

Christopher Bilbruck, 45, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence in Clay County.

Gladstone officers were called to the 6500 block of N. Broadway on a one vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When police got to the scene, they found the driver unresponsive with a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as Paulus Fermin, was taken to a hospital where he died.

A second suspect, Franklin Liles, has also been charged in connection to the deadly shooting.

Bilbruck’s bond was set at $1 million, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.