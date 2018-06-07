With more potholes than people, Bates City police chief steps up to help repair roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATES CITY, Mo. -- Potholes are a big problem in the little town of Bates City.

This week, the police chief expanded his normal responsibilities as he helped several volunteers fill hundreds of potholes around town. Chief Danny Long said there are nearly 300 potholes that need to be filled.

Neighbors watched as the hard-working volunteers tried to fix the problem themselves.

"They are bad. I am dodging them, and I jokingly say I could lose my car in some of them because they are so bad," neighbor Darlene Reeder said.

This week, the volunteers went around all the roads in town, prepping the potholes and cleaning them out so that they would be ready to fill with hot patch asphalt mix.

"A couple people stopped and rolled down their windows to say thank you. We needed those potholes fixed," Long said.

The police chief said potholes are usually caused by freezing and rethawing over the years. But it can be expensive to fix. This year, a donor helped pay for the labor and the asphalt mix.

This is the first time in nearly five years the roads in Bates City were repaired and potholes filled.